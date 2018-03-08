14th International Conference and Exhibition on Device Packaging

The 14th Annual Device Packaging Conference (DPC 2017) will be held in Fountain Hills, Arizona, on March 5-8, 2018. It is an international event organized by the International Microelectronics Assembly and Packaging Society (IMAPS).

The conference is a major forum for the exchange of knowledge and provides numerous technical, social and networking opportunities for meeting leading experts in these fields. The conference will attract a diverse group of people within industry and academia. It provides a chance for educational interactions across many different functional groups and experience levels. People who will benefit from this conference include: scientists, process engineers, product engineers, manufacturing engineers, professors, students, business managers, and sales & marketing professionals.