Tooling supplier J.P. Bowman launches $7 million expansion

October 9, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Auto industry supplier J.P. Bowman Precision Tooling is undertaking a $7.6 million expansion project at its manufacturing plant in Brantford, Ont.

The company, which makes tooling and dies for carmakers such as BMW, Volkswagen, GM, Ford and Chrysler, plans to buy new equipment, add new products, and hire 16 new workers as part of the project.

Along with increasing its current capacity, the expansion will allow J.P. Bowman to produce larger dies capable of stamping higher strength steels.

“This investment is playing a pivotal role in giving us the confidence to expand, create highly skilled jobs, diversify our product line, and stay competitive,” Jamie Bowman, the company’s president, said in a statement.

The company will spend nearly $6.8 million on the project, while the Ontario government will contribute $755,000.

The expansion work is scheduled to be completed by May 2021.