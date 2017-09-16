Rotomolder Agri-Plastics opening shop in Nebraska

September 16, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Ontario-based rotational molder Agri-Plastics Mfg. is expanding in the U.S by buying half of the Lukjan Metal Products’ facility in Sidney, Nebraska.

As reported by Nebraska news agencies, Agri Plastics has agreed to a deal with Lukjan but the city will still need to split the property for the site. If the deal proceeds, the plastics manufacturing company would get 150,000 square feet of space.

Financial details of the deal have not been released.

Headquartered in Conneaut, Ohio, Lukjan makes sheet metal pipe, duct and fittings for the HVAC market.

Founded in 1995, Agri-Plastics operates two rotomolding facilities, in Grassie and Stoney Creek Ont. The two locations have a combined area of over 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The company’s products include calf hutches and pens, enclosed trailers, and cargo trunks for all-terrain vehicles.