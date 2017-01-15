Revenue up as Mold Hotrunner Solutions turns 15

January 15, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Georgetown, Ont.-based hot runner and injection molding technology supplier Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc. (MHS) had record year in 2016, with revenue up by 40 per cent.

The family-run firm, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2017, also increased its workforce in North America by 25 per cent to meet what it called “strong” customer demand in the medical, automotive, packaging, and appliance sectors.

“We invested heavily in R&D and manufacturing upgrades during the past decade, and the result is a portfolio of exciting new products and approaches to valve gating that feature compact design, offer more processing control and require less mold maintenance,” said MHS founder and president Harald Schmidt. “Family-run companies are increasingly rare these days, and we have added to that strength by putting together a young, dynamic team. Our advantage is that we value meaningful relationships, personal integrity, sustainability, and quality of life above all things.”

According to Schmidt, the company’s new flagship line of valve gate hot runners can operate directly inside the mold at temperatures of up to 450°C (850°F) without any actuator cooling and without o-rings, lubricants or cylinder wear. “I believe we are the new gold standard in valve gating,” he said. “We design and manufacture all of our hot runner systems, controllers, and injection molding machines in North America, which adds to the level of support we can offer. At the end of the day, this service and our technology make all the difference.”

“In 2017, MHS will continue to drive growth in both established and emerging markets around the globe with a focus on design simplicity and reliability,” Schmidt added.