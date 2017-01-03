Rate Technology now reps Schenck Process

January 3, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Mississauga, Ont.-based Rate Technology Systems has been appointed as the representative of Schenck Process in the provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward, and Quebec.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Schenck Process manufactures dry bulk solids pneumatic conveying, weighing, and feeding systems.

Rate Technology will be representing Schenck Process in the following product areas: air filtration, pneumatic conveying, feeding, weighing, and controls.