Peninsula Plastics installs new Haitian I/M machine

September 27, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Fort Erie, Ont.-based custom molder Peninsula Plastics Ltd. has just added a new Haitian Jupiter JU II 1450 ton injection molding machine onto its shop floor.

Peninsula, which was founded in 1976, now has a total of 32 injection presses in its 90,000-square-foot facility. The new Haitian machine was installed in August, adding more large tonnage capabilities to the company, which manufacturers packaging products, glass case inserts, hydro components, and pest control devices. Peninsula’s injection molding machines range from 25 tons to 1550 tons.

“The addition of our new Haitian 1450 ton allows us to increase production capacity on our large tools,” Peninsula president Craig Bolton said. Earlier this year Bolton traveled to Haitian’s factory in Ningbo, China to see the machine being tested. The new unit is Peninsula’s sixth Haitian machine, Bolton added.

Haitian is represented in eastern Ontario by Larry Bonehill of Shadow Automation and in western Ontario by Steve Bell; and in Quebec by Barway Plastics Equipment.