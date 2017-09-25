Magna opens new Shanghai engineering centre

September 25, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Canadian automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has opened a new engineering centre in Shanghai, China to bring its latest mirror and vision systems to automakers and drivers.

The new centre is expected to generate up to 100 new jobs, including a number of engineering positions. The facility will also feature an innovation showroom where customers will be able to see and interact with Magna’s latest technologies.

“China is a key hub for our engineering and product development within Asia and around the globe,” said John O’Hara, president of Magna’s Closures & Mirrors division. “Our new Shanghai engineering center allows us to increase our development activity, providing even more customizable solutions for automakers.”

The company’s goal is to bring newer technologies like its ClearView inside and outside mirrors to China. Magna developed ClearView to help improve visibility while changing lanes, backing out of a parking space, or driving with a vehicle full of cargo.

Headquartered in Aurora, Ont., Magna has 44 manufacturing plants in China, with six of them dedicated to mirrors production and serving more than 45 customers globally including Volkswagen, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, and Nissan.