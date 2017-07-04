Canadian Plastics
News

Jacuzzi Brands acquires Canadian hot tub maker Hydropool

Established in 1970, Mississauga, Ont.-based Hydropool is regarded as a leading supplier of hot tubs and swim spas around the world.

Print this page

July 4, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Mississauga, Ont.-based hot tub manufacturer Hydropool Hot Tubs Inc. has been purchased by competitor Jacuzzi Brands LLC for an undisclosed price.

Established in 1970, Hydropool is regarded as a leading supplier of hot tubs and swim spas around the world.

David Jackson, a 22-year veteran with Hydropool, will continue in his role as president of the company.

“[This] transaction…provides us an excellent platform for continued momentum in the global marketplace,” Jacuzzi Brands CEO Bob Rowan said in a statement.

Jacuzzi Brands is headquartered in Chino Hills, Calif.

Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*