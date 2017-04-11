GN Thermoforming boosts presence in Asia

April 11, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Chester, N.S.-based GN Thermoforming Equipment is expanding its presence in Asia by expanding its agreement with current Chinese agent Vulcan Plastics Technology Co. Ltd. to include key Southeast Asia territories.

Along with its responsibilities in China/Taiwan, Shenzhen Province-based Vulcan, a manufacturer of thermoforming molds and cutting dies, will sell GN’s entire thermoforming machine line in Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore.

“We’re excited to announce this expanded partnership with Vulcan and we look forward to broadening our presence in Southeast Asia,” said Jerome Romkey, GN’s business development manager. “Vulcan has well-established relationships in the thermoforming industry and the necessary resources that will help us grow our position in that part of the world.”

Under the new agreement, Vulcan is hiring dedicated staff to sell and service GN’s complete line of thermoforming machines which includes contact-heat and plug-assist thermoformers. By late summer, GN will house a demonstration machine at Vulcan’s Shenzhen site for customer evaluation, testing, and processing trials. Other demonstration machines could be added later in the year.

Romkey said the timing is right for an expanded sellers’ agreement with Vulcan due to increased demand from Asian processors for Western-made equipment. These food packaging manufacturers are exporting outside of their domestic market and require more advanced thermoforming equipment that provides greater quality control and on-time capabilities. “The demand for quality control is increasing dramatically and end users are looking for more reliable and consistent machinery,” Romkey said.

GN manufactures roll-fed thermoformers for the production of high-quality plastic packaging. The company’s operation also includes a technical service and sales centre in Jihlava, Czech Republic.