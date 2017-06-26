CPIA now accepting nominations for Leadership Awards

June 26, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

The Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Plastics Industry Leadership Awards.

“The purpose of the awards is to recognize and celebrate Canadian individuals and companies who have demonstrated leadership and outstanding contributions to the plastics industry in the areas of innovation, sustainability, and more,” said CPIA president and CEO Carol Hochu.

CPIA is currently accepting nominations until July 21, 2017 for awards in the following categories:

Leader of the Year Award: Designed to honour an individual who is widely recognized as having made important contributions to their businesses, to their communities and to the Canadian plastics industry. He or she will currently own or manage a successful and innovative business in the plastics sector. In addition, they contribute their time and resources to community and other organizations dedicated to society-building. Last year’s Leader of the Year was Amir Karim, chief operating officer with Polykar Industries, a Saint-Laurent, Que.-based packaging supplier.

Plastics Industry Young Leaders Award: This individual award is intended to showcase inspirational and dedicated young leaders (under 40) who demonstrate leadership in plastics businesses (running a company or division), innovation or technical leadership and/or sustainability efforts (corporate or community).

Canplast Award: Individuals who contribute their time, energy and expertise to improving the competitive and environmental performance of the Canadian plastics industry.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Individuals who have made outstanding achievements and contributed enduring legacies to the Canadian Plastics Industry and to the community at large. Nominees are widely recognized as industry leaders and builders perhaps now drawing to a close an illustrious career, or moving onto a new set of challenges and opportunities.

Innovator Award: Individuals or organizations who have contributed to the advancement of the Canadian plastics industry in the areas of materials, products, process/technology, or marketing/communications.

Sustainability Award: Individuals or organizations who have contributed to the sustainability of the Canadian plastics industry in an environmental, social or economic manner, including post-use plastics recovery.

Individuals or companies can self-nominate or they can be nominated by others. An awards committee comprising industry leaders reviews and evaluates all submissions, and determines whether the nominee meets the award criteria before declaring them a winner. Winners will be notified by CPIA in August 2017.

The awards will be celebrated at CPIA’s Plastics Industry Leadership Awards Dinner Celebration on Sept. 19, 2017 at Paramount Eventspace, Vaughan, Ont.

More details and nomination form are available at: https://www.plastics.ca/AboutCPIA/Awards