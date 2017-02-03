CPIA names Joe Hruska as new VP, sustainability

February 3, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

The Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) has appointed industry veteran Joe Hruska as its new vice president of sustainability, effective Feb. 16.

He replaces Krista Friesen, who stepped down from the role at the end of last year.

Hruska will lead the development and execution of Toronto-based CPIA’s sustainability, advocacy, and partnership programs to promote solutions that increase the recycling and recovery of plastics at their end-of-life and reduce marine litter.

“More than a dozen years ago, Joe created and managed his own consulting firm, Hruska and Associates,” CPIA said. “His extensive knowledge of and experience in the fields of recycling and recovery of plastics, in leading and managing stewardship programs, and in nurturing relationships and building partnerships with a variety of key stakeholders makes him ideally suited to the role. Joe is well known to CPIA members and staff, as he has been a contract consultant on a number of successful post-use/sustainability projects over the years.”

“Joe’s demonstrated skills and experience will be a definite asset in our ongoing efforts to collaborate with governments, the private sector and other stakeholders in pursuit of our shared vision and efforts to divert plastics from landfill,” said CPIA president and CEO Carol Hochu.