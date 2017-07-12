Coca-Cola Canada invests $23 million in Montreal blow molding line

July 12, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Coca-Cola Canada has invested $30 million in an expansion to its plant in Montreal.

The investment – at Coca-Cola’s site in Lachine – covers the installation of a state-of-the-art in-line blow-molding machine, which the company said will “significantly increase” the productivity of the plant.

Coca-Cola did not reveal specifics of the machine, but it is one of the first Coca-Cola facilities in North America, and the first in Canada, to be equipped with the technology.

“The installation of this new equipment is an important step in the company’s history in Montreal and demonstrates Coca-Cola’s commitment to the Quebec market,” said Robert Fleury, vice-president of Quebec and eastern Canada for Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada.

The inauguration of the new line was attended by Quebec’s Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation, and the minister responsible for digital strategy, Dominique Anglade.

“This entirely private investment demonstrates the confidence in the Quebec economy that our businesses have,” Anglade said. “Innovative manufacturing is one of the three economic pillars of our government. In this regard, our initiatives in this area are yielding concrete results, and Coca-Cola’s investment demonstrates this. It is through companies that engage in new technology acquisition projects, such as Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada, that we can drive our manufacturing sector even further.”