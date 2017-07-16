Chantler Packaging creates JV with Pakistani flexible packager

July 16, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Ontario-based flexible packaging supplier Chantler Packaging Inc. has partnered with Packages Lanka (Private) Ltd., of Lahore, Pakistan, to create a joint venture designed to grow Chantler’s business operations.

Called Chantler Packages Inc., the new company will assume the employees and operations of Chantler Packaging, which is headquartered in Mississauga, Ont. The transaction took effect on June 30, 2017.

“We are excited to partner with Packages Ltd., a world-class producer of flexible packaging,” said Roy Ferguson, CEO of Chantler Packaging. “This joint venture will enable us to better serve our customers and increase our value to them.”

Packages Ltd. was established in 1956 in Lahore, and is said to be the largest packaging manufacturer in that country. A publically-traded conglomerate with sales of CAD$322 million in 2016, Packages Limited manufactures folding cartons, flexible films, standup pouches and tissue products. Its customers include global brands in the food, consumer packaged goods, and tobacco industries. It operates subsidiaries and affiliates in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. It has joint ventures with a number of international companies in the packaging and fast moving consumer goods segments.

“The joint venture with Chantler offers us an entry to Canadian and North American markets, providing a long term growth opportunity,” said Packages Ltd. CEO Salman Rehman.

Chantler Packaging is a subsidiary of packaging supplier Chantler & Chantler Inc., which was founded in 1930 in Toronto. Chantler Packaging produces flexible packaging for the food, pharmaceutical and industrial segments for both North American and overseas markets.