NPE2018 registration now open

April 17, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Registration has officially opened for NPE2018, the largest plastics trade show in North America.

The triennial international event, last held in March 2015, is set for May 7-11, 2018 at the Orange Country Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. This is the show’s third consecutive time in Orlando.

NPE2018 is expected to draw more than 65,000 professionals from all segments of the plastics industry – and its related vertical and end-user markets. Exhibit space for NPE2018 has already sold out, but show management is working to open additional space.

“NPE2018 is the leading forum for plastics industry leaders to share ideas and see the next generation of innovation and technology driving the plastics industry into the future,” said William R. Carteaux, president and CEO of the Washington, DC-based Plastics Industry Association, which sponsors the show. “We’re excited to welcome the leading minds in plastics to a contemporary, interactive marketplace for five days of active learning, high-powered collaboration and unparalleled discovery.”

To register for NPE2018, click on this link.