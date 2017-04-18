Two dead, one injured in shooting at Tennessee auto parts plant

April 18, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Two people are dead following a shooting in the parking lot of an automotive parts making plant in Cookeville, Tenn.

The incident took place on April 11 at an auto mirror injection molding plant run by Ficosa North America. According to the Cookeville Police Department, Angelique Deplae shot Tyler Stults and Rebecca Crowley before turning the gun on herself.

Deplae died at the scene, while Stults died from his injuries later that evening. Crowley is in stable condition at a hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Both Stults and Crowley were employees of the factory. Police called this an “isolated domestic violence incident.” They said Stults and Deplae had been in a relationship.

“We were devastated to hear of the tragic event that occurred outside our facility in Cookeville,” said Fred Zicard, executive vice president of Ficosa North America. “The incident is currently under investigation and we’re cooperating fully with the local police department.”

Ficosa has factories, research centres and sales offices in 16 countries in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Cookeville plant employs approximately 250 workers.