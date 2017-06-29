Mexican auto parts molder relocating to Ontario

June 29, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Mexico-based automotive parts supplier Goss Global SA de CV is moving its global headquarters to London, Ont., and opening a $5 million manufacturing and research and development facility there in a bid to expand into the U.S. from Canada.

As reported by The London Free Press, Goss Global will open a $5-million 30,000-square-foot plant on Max Brose Drive in London and employ about 50 workers. The plant, located in the former Churchill Logistics building, will open in 2018, the report said. Injection molding machinery and other equipment is currently being moved in from Mexico.

“It is great news this company has chosen London,” said Kapil Lakhotia, chief executive of the London Economic Development Corporation. “It is a great win, and we are delighted to have Goss Global in our advanced manufacturing cluster.”

Goss Global injection molds auto parts, including for the Ram pick-up truck made by Chrysler. On the non-automotive side, it also makes parts for John Deere equipment.