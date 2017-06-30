Magna’s camera and secure connectivity technology being used in Michigan driver safety project

June 30, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. is partnering with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and global science company 3M by lending its camera and secure connectivity technology to a project designed to improve driver safety.

The project involves setting up the first vehicle-to-infrastructure connected work zone in America, which will be constructed along a three-mile section of I-75 in Oakland County, Mich. Findings from the project are expected to play an integral role in optimizing vehicle connectivity infrastructure on construction-related roadways going forward.

Over the next several years, Aurora, Ont.-based Magna will work with MDOT and 3M to provide what it calls “expert advice” on connectivity and infrared camera technology. Magna engineers and developers will help interpret the data and make continuous improvements to improve the technology.

“We are working with MDOT and 3M to integrate technology that addresses issues such as the location of street signs, loss of internet connectivity or incorrect processing of vehicle-to- infrastructure information,” said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s chief technology officer. “Our contribution to the project will help uncover critical information needed to understand how vehicles communicate with roadway infrastructure.”