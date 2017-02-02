Magna opens new seating headquarters in Michigan

February 2, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has officially opened the new headquarters for its seating business in Novi, Mich.

The facility, located in the Detroit suburb, includes three floors and 180,000 square feet of space. Approximately 450 employees will work at the building, Magna said in a statement, including functions such as accounting, sales and marketing, purchasing, human resources, and engineering.

“[The new Magna Seating] has been built to suit the needs of our employees and customers for years to come,” said Mike Bisson, president of Magna Seating. “Our new space allows us to be flexible and cost-effective with the ability to seamlessly communicate globally through the use of intuitive technology.”

In a statement, Aurora, Ont.-based Magna said its employees were surveyed during the planning phases for the new HQ so it could include collaboration spaces, enhanced communications and media throughout the building, and conference rooms with telepresence capability.

Construction began on the $48-million facility in December 2015.