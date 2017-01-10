Chevy Bolt wins North American Car of the Year award

January 10, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

In an industry first, an electric vehicle has been named the North American Car of the Year.

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt long-range electric car won the award at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The Bolt boasts an EPA-certified range of 238 miles on a charge, which is double the range of most commercially-available electric cars.

The Chevy Bolt is the first U.S.-made, mass-market, fully-electric car, beating Tesla Motors’ Model 3 to production. The Bolt was previously named Motor Trend Car of the Year and Green Car of the Year.

The Chrysler Pacifica minivan was named North American Utility of the Year, the first time the award has been distributed. The category includes sport utility vehicles and minivans.

The Honda Ridgeline pickup was named North American Truck of the Year.

The North American Car and Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards are designed to honour excellence in innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, and value. Started in 1994, the annual awards are voted on by several dozen auto journalists, from both Canada and the U.S., who regularly test-drive vehicles.